Sedition charges against 10,000 Adivasis in Jharkhand, Rahul Gandhi slams media for silence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the media after 10,000 Adivasis in Jharkhand were reportedly charged under the "draconian" sedition law, saying it should have raised a "storm" but it did not.

"That any Govt. could slam the draconian 'sedition' law on 10,000 Adivasis, fighting against state oppression, should have shocked the conscience of our nation & raised a media storm. But it hasn't. Our "sold out" media may have lost its voice; as citizens can we afford to?" Gandhi tweeted.

According to a report, 10,000 Adivasis were booked under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code by Jharkhand police.