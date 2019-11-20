Home Nation

Shooting down of IAF chopper on February 27 a case of mistaken fratricide: Government

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik the aircraft was shot down during a war-like situation that developed due to the hostile action by Pakistani Air Force.

Published: 20th November 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

The helicopter went down around 10 minutes after taking off.

The helicopter went down around 10 minutes after taking off. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday termed as "mistaken fratricide" the shooting down of its own helicopter by the Indian Air Force in Kashmir on February 27 when Indian and Pakistani forces were engaged in a dogfight.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik the aircraft was shot down during a war-like situation that developed due to the hostile action by Pakistani Air Force.

A surface-to-air missile of the Indian Air Force brought down the Mi-17 aircraft in Budgam in the Kashmir Valley, killing six IAF personnel on board the chopper and a civilian on the ground.

"It was a case of mistaken fratricide, during the war-like situation, developed due to the hostile action of Pakistan Air Force at the LoC near Srinagar," Naik said in the Lok Sabha while replying to a question.

"The inquiry has been concluded and concerned individuals have been held blameworthy," he said.

Last month, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria described the incident as a "big mistake" and said disciplinary action has been taken against officers held responsible for it.

The helicopter crashed in Budgam around 10 am on February 27 when Indian and Pakistani fighter jets were engaged in fierce aerial combat in Nowshera, a day after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

The helicopter went down around 10 minutes after taking off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Air Force Shripad Naik Pakistani Air Force Mi-17 aircraft
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp