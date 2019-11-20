Home Nation

Three army personnel from Punjab martyred in Siachen avalanche cremated

The bodies of the three jawans from Punjab arrived at their native places wrapped in the tricolour and a large number of people from all walks of life joined the grieving family members.

Published: 20th November 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Four army personnel and two porters were killed while two Army personnel survived the avalanche. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The mortal remains of three army personnel, who were among the four killed after being hit by an avalanche in Siachen, were consigned to flames with full military honours at their respective native places in Punjab on Wednesday.

Sepoy Veerpal Singh (21) was from Gowara village in Malerkotla in Sangrur, Sepoy Dimpal Kumar (21) hailed from Saidon village in Hoshiarpur while Naik Maninder Singh (28) was a resident of Fatehgarh Churian town in Batala, officials said.

The fourth jawan- sepoy Manish Kumar (21) from Solan, Himachal Pradesh was cremated in his native village of Dochi an Arki tehsil earlier in the day.

A group of eight persons, including six Army personnel, were struck by the avalanche at an altitude of 19,000 ft on Monday.

The bodies of the three jawans from Punjab arrived at their native places wrapped in the tricolour and a large number of people from all walks of life joined the grieving family members to pay tribute to the soldiers.

Dimpal Kumar, who was a bachelor, joined the Army in 2018 and is survived by his parents Parmila Devi and Jagga Singh, brother Paramjit Singh and sister Anita Devi.

Sangat Singh Gilzian, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, Mukerian MLA Indu Bala and senior officials of Hoshiarpur district administration laid wreath on the body before the last rites were performed.

Naik Maninder Singh (28) joined the Army in 2008 and is survived by his wife Akwinder Kaur and a five-year-old son named Ekamjot Singh.

At his cremation at Fatehgarh Churian town in Batala, chants of 'Maninder Singh amar rahe' reverberated in the air as the soldier's family members and people from his native village paid floral tributes to him.

Maninder Singh's funeral pyre was lit by his son.

"I am proud of my husband as he died for our great nation. He will be remembered as a great martyr.I want my son to serve the Indian Army as well," Akwinder Kaur told media persons.

Several people including senior army and civil officers attended the cremation.

Prominent among them were station commander of Tibri Cantonment, MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodinangal, and SDM of Batala, Balwinder Singh.

The cremation of sepoy Veerpal Singh was attended by SDM of Malerkotla, Vikramjit Singh.

