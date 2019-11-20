Home Nation

TikTok video with pistol lands Madhya Pradesh youths in jail

The accused- Rahul and Kanhaiya uploaded a TikTok video where they can be seen riding a bike and brandishing a pistol.

Published: 20th November 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By ANI

MANDSAUR: Two youth were arrested here for uploading a video with a weapon on the social media platform.

The accused- Rahul and Kanhaiya uploaded a TikTok video where they can be seen riding a bike and brandishing a pistol.

After the video went viral, the police was pressed into action to nab the two accused.

"Just to get more comments and likes on Tiktok, I made this video. I arranged a pistol from a friend. I never thought that the video could get me into trouble. It may end my career," said Rahul, the accused.

Dilip Rajaoria, Malhargarh police station in-charge said, "We found this video on social media but were unable to ascertain the exact location where it was shot. A colleague of mine told me that the railing shown in the video was of our police station area. We also found that the name Rahul written on the hand of the person brandishing the pistol. Hours later we nabbed them."

He further said that along with the pistol, police also recovered three live cartridges from the accused. the motorcycle used in the video has also been confiscated by the police.

In October, two people, including a minor were arrested by Wadala Government Railway Police in Mumbai for performing stunts on a local train, in a bid to make TikTok videos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiktok video
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp