Home Nation

Two elderly men rape 50-year-old woman facing social ostracism in Gujarat

The 50-year-old survivor was raped in Thara town over a month ago by two elders of her community who lured her on the pretext of bringing her family back into the caste fold.

Published: 20th November 2019 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By PTI

PALANPUR: A woman was allegedly raped by two elderly men in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on the pretext of saving her family from social ostracism they faced after her son married a woman from another caste, police said Tuesday.

The 50-year-old survivor was raped in Thara town over a month ago by two elders of her community who lured her on the pretext of bringing her family back into the caste fold, they said.

Her family members were socially expelled from the community when the victims son married a woman from another caste, the police said.

ALSO READ: Gang rescues woman from molestation attempt at Noida park, rapes her

The accused, both aged 65, are currently on the run, they said.

Police sub-inspector M B Devda said the two accused are senior members of the carpenter community to which the victims family belongs.

He said the victim produced an audio clip in which the accused were heard resorting to black mailing the woman into raping her in exchange for removing the social expulsion that her family faced from the community.

The accused, identified as Ranchhodbhai Suthar and Vjolbhai Suthar, residents of Dharnal village in the district, had assured the victim re-entry into the caste fold if she satisfied them sexually, the police officer said.

A case under sections pertaining to gang-rape and blackmailing was lodged at the Thara police station and further investigation was on, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rapes in India
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp