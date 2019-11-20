Home Nation

Woman doctor found dead in Gurgaon, father blames in-laws

The woman's father, Onkar Lal Motis accused her in-laws of causing dowry harassment and abetting her to commit suicide.

Gurgaon Police has registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law.

By PTI

GURGAON: A 29-year-old woman doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her sector 43 apartment here, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Sonam Mor, who worked at the Fortis hospital in Gurgoan, was found lying on the floor in her flat, police said, adding that some tablets were strewn across the bed inside the room.

He also claimed that his son-in-law-- Shikhar Mor, who is a doctor at the AIIMS trauma centre in the national capital, is a drug addict and would often beat and torture his daughter.

"Soon after the marriage of my daughter on May 11, 2018, her husband and in-laws started harassing her for dowry. I also learnt that her husband is a drug addict and was forcing her to start consuming drugs," Motis said.

On one occasion, her in-laws even broke her leg and due to the continuous harassment, she was not well both physically and mentally, Motis said.

For a brief period, Sonam lived with us in Kota, Rajasthan but upon returning to Delhi, Shikhar did not accept her, Motis claimed.

In September this year, Sonam quit her job at the AIIMS trauma centre and joined Fortis, he said.

"I have a strong suspicion that she died due to the continuous torture of her husband and in-laws. I have appealed to the local police to take strict action against them," Motis said.

Meanwhile, the Gurgaon Police has registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law at the Sushant Lok Police Station.

"We are investigating the case and waiting for the postmortem report. No suicide note was found from the spot," Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

