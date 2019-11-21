BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over employment opportunities for UP workers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP lawmaker Sakal Deep Rajbhar on Thursday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over employment opportunities for workers of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report based on National Sample Survey data, Uttar Pradesh has about 90 lakh Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units currently.

The Opposition has been criticising the Centre over the issue of unemployment.

In November, leaders of thirteen Opposition parties have met in New Delhi to discuss the issue of unemployment.

"The National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) data shows that unemployment is an all-time high. The unemployment in India is double that of the world average," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said.