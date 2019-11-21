Change in Employees Provident Fund rules from 2020

By Express News Service

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to extend benefits of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Provident Fund (PF) even to those employees whose PF is not deducted from January 1 next year.

The decision is likely to benefit 50 lakh employees and the labour ministry, headed by Union Minister Santosh Gangwar, has already issued a notification in this regard.

The new rules will also benefit employees of J&K and Ladakh. Officials said the minimum number of employees for subscribing to PF contribution has been reduced from 20 to 10, the benefits of the rule change will benefit an additional 50 lakh employees.