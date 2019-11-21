Home Nation

Constitution Day celebrations to be a low-key affair: Sources

According to initial plans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was slated to be the chief guest to kickstart the national-level programme.

Published: 21st November 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo| PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s proposed plans of holding national-level celebrations on Constitution Day seems to have been shelved for now.

To provide a push to B R Ambedkar’s philosophy, the Centre was planning a whole host of activities starting from Constitution Day which would culminate on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

The proposed plan also suggested that Modi would address citizens and students from across India at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium or Talkatora stadium in the capital.

Around 10,000 students would be present at the event which was to be telecasted.

“The national-level programmes proposal has been modified and the events featuring the PM are not scheduled now.

The Mann Ki Baat slated for November 24 is most likely to happen. The shift of focus is on regional programmes. Instead of the national-level programmes, the celebrations will be conducted in a phased manner,” said an official, department of Justice.

The department of justice had issued a letter to all government secretaries, states, UTs, and autonomous bodies on November 18 on how to conduct celebrations.

“It has been decided by the government that Preamble to the Constitution be read out in all the offices/establishments/ units of government ministries/subordinate offices/ autonomous bodies on 26.11.2019 at 11 am this year and every year. It is suggested that a banner regarding Samvidhan Divas may also be put up at the place where Preamble is being read out by everybody,” the letter read.

