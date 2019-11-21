Home Nation

Farmers shouldn't be blamed for stubble burning: AAP member Mann, Apna Dal leader Anupriya

They also said that the government should explore ways of using stubble in biogas and cardboard manufacturing to encourage farmers to sell it.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP member Bhagwant Mann and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel on Thursday said in Lok Sabha that farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning, considered as one of the main reasons for air pollution in the national capital region, and demanded that they should be encouraged to grow crops which do not leave stubble.

Participating in a discussion on "air pollution and climate change", Mann said farmers should be encouraged to grow crops including pearl millet (bajra) and sunflower as they do not leave stubble after harvest.

He said farmers grow crops which leave stubble as they get minimum support price (MSP).

If the government announces a reasonable MSP on pearl millet and sunflower, then farmers would be encouraged to cultivate it, Mann, who represents Sangrur in Punjab, said.

Patel said stubble can be used for biogas and cardboard manufacturing and farmers should be encouraged to sell it.

The discussion had remained inconclusive on Tuesday.

Comments(1)

  • jay
    Not about blame but management.
    13 hours ago reply
