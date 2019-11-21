Home Nation

India to share Chandipur's Integrated Missile Test Range with Singapore

The letter was exchanged in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister of Singapore Dr NG Eng Hen.

Published: 21st November 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Singapore counterpart Dr NG Eng Hen in Singapore on Wednesday. | (Photo | PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Singapore counterpart Dr NG Eng Hen in Singapore on Wednesday. | (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Strengthening their bilateral relationship, India and Singapore shared a Letter of Intent (LoI) on Wednesday to provide access to Singapore to the Chandipur Integrated Test Range in Odisha, which is a dedicated missile test site.

The letter was exchanged in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister of Singapore Dr NG Eng Hen.

“They witnessed the exchange of a Letter of Intent to register both sides’ commitment to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the use of Chandipur Integrated Test Range by the Singapore defence establishment,” said the Ministry of Defence in its release. India has also opened its air force and artillery firing ranges to the Singapore Armed Forces.

Singh and Dr NG co-chaired the 4th Singapore-India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue at Singapore and expressed satisfaction at the improving defence ties.

They reaffirmed their commitment to support further initiatives that would promote stability.

Singh reaffirmed India’s full support and active participation in the regional security agreement, namely the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) and its many initiatives.

Dr Ng expressed support for India’s upcoming co-chairmanship of the ADMM Plus Experts’ Working Group on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and welcomed India’s deepening engagements with other ASEAN States, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Singh also offered setting up of a Joint Test Facilities under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme of India. Dr Ng agreed to explore further opportunities for joint collaboration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Integrated Test Range Integrated Missile Test Range Rajnath Singh Dr NG Eng Hen
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp