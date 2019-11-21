Home Nation

Learning Spanish only achievement in refugee camps: Deportees from US

Around 150 Indians deported from the US, for either violating their visa norms or illegally entering America, landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning.

Published: 21st November 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Indian nationals who entered either violated visa norms or illegally entered the United States arrive at the IGI Airport in New Delhi Wednesday Nov. 20 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Indian nationals who entered either violated visa norms or illegally entered the United States arrive at the IGI Airport in New Delhi Wednesday Nov. 20 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Some of the Indians who returned home on Wednesday after being deported from the US said the only notable thing from their shattered American dream was picking up bits and pieces of Spanish during their stay at refugee camps.

Around 150 Indians deported from the US, for either violating their visa norms or illegally entering America, landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning.

The refugee camps in the US were full of foreign nationals and many officials spoke Spanish, they said.

Four-time-deportee Jabarjung Singh, from Punjab's Bhatinda, said they had nothing to do in the camps and used to sleep for the most part of the day.

"There were many Spanish-speaking people and we started learning the language and taught them Punjabi.

We used to greet them with 'cómo estás' (how are you) and they started telling us 'tusi kiven ho' (how are you)," said the 24-year-old mechanical engineer who wanted to find a job and settle in the US.

Manpreet Singh (25) a resident of Sultanpur in Punjab, said there was an atmosphere where the Punjabi speaking people were talking in Spanish and the Spanish-speaking people were communicating in Punjabi.

"Everyone has spent lakhs, but they ran out of luck when they tried to enter California. They returned home with an additional language. Many of the refugees feel they would have learnt the language in the country at a very low price," he said.

Gurpreet Singh (26), from Gurdaspur in Punjab, "Our schedule was to eat, play games, including basketball, volleyball, learning Spanish and teaching them Punjabi. We have made many foreign nationals friends."

The special aircraft carrying the deportees landed at the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport at 6am on Wednesday, an airport official said.

The aircraft reached India via Bangladesh.

This was the second batch of Indians being deported in large numbers this year.

On October 18, more than 300 Indians, including one woman, were deported by Mexico for illegally entering the country with an aim to sneak into the US.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indians Deported From US
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp