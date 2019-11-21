Home Nation

Need clarification on many points: Maharashtra Congress chief on government formation talks

Congress leader KC Venugopal has said that the NCP and Congress will probably come up with the decision in Mumbai by tomorrow.

Published: 21st November 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat. ( File Photo )

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that they need clarity of several points before forming an alliance with Shiv Sena to form government in the state.

"There are many points on which we need clarification if we have to run a government together for five years. Discussions with NCP and Shiv Sena are progressing," Thorat said while speaking to ANI after Congress Working Committee meeting here at party interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence.

He further said that Congress leaders will go to Mumbai today.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal has said that the NCP and Congress will probably come up with the decision in Mumbai by tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Mallikarjun Kharge had briefed party interim president Sonia Gandhi about their meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. After briefing Gandhi, the three Congress leaders again returned to Pawar's residence.

Sources said that during the course of Wednesday's meetings, the Congress and NCP leaders also held talks with Shiv Sena leadership over the phone and got a positive response.

ALSO READ | Congress' final call on tie-up with Shiv Sena, Maharashtra government formation tomorrow

They also added that as part of the coalition government, a sharing formula of 2.5 years each between the Shiv Sena and NCP for the chief minister seat has been approved while Congress will be given the deputy Chief Minister's seat.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule after all the parties failed to form a government in the state. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP only to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor BS Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.

The Shiv Sena is now holding talks with the Congress and NCP to form a government in the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

