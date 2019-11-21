Over Rs 255 crore spent on flights during Modi's foreign trips in last three years: MEA
In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.
Published: 21st November 2019 05:58 PM | Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:13 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Over Rs 255 crore was spent on chartered flights for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign engagements in the past three years, the Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.
In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights in 2016-17 while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.
In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while the bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said.