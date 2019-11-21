Home Nation

Over Rs 255 crore spent on flights during Modi's foreign trips in last three years: MEA

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.

Published: 21st November 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Modi arrives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ministro Pistarini international airport. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over Rs 255 crore was spent on chartered flights for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign engagements in the past three years, the Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights in 2016-17 while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.

In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while the bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi foreign trips Modi brazil V Muraleedharan Narendra Modi foreign engagements
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp