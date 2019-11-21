Home Nation

Plea against provisional declaration of poll results filed in Supreme Court

 A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the provisional declaration of election results without actual and accurate reconciliation of discrepancies in polling data.

Published: 21st November 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the provisional declaration of election results without actual and accurate reconciliation of discrepancies in polling data.

The petition was filed by NGOs Association for Democratic Reforms and Common Cause. It said, “The petitioners see no valid justification in declaring the election results before releasing the final data on the vote count. To maintain the veracity of elections and uphold voters’ confidence, a statutory valid election result should be given importance over a few days of delay. Election results based on estimates and assumptions and without any statutory backing defeats the very purpose of elections.”

“The infirmities in the existing system of conducting elections by declaring the election results even before the authenticated election data is released by the Election Commission is far more serious and an alarming trend and therefore, cannot be disregarded. Such a protocol is likely to create a very discredited electoral process,” the PIL stated.

While clarifying that the petitioners weren’t disputing this year’s poll results, the PIL says the early declaration of results this year was riddled with discrepancies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp