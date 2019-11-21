Home Nation

Ranchi diary: MS Dhoni opens practice pitches at home ground

Dhoni recently inaugurated 11 newly-laid practice pitches at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium in Ranchi, his home ground.

Published: 21st November 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 09:59 AM

MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)

MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

MSD opens practice pitches at home ground

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently inaugurated 11 newly-laid practice pitches at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium in Ranchi, his home ground. The pitches would enable up and coming cricketers from the state to hone their skills. After the inauguration event, Dhoni was seen having a hit along with local players. Dhoni had advised the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) to prepare different kinds of pitches so that the players have adequate exposure playing on different kinds of surfaces.

EC to roll out booth app for Assembly polls

To ensure transparency, clarity and convenience in the voting process, the Election Commission (EC) will, for the first time in its history of conducting elections in the country, introduce the booth application for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. The app, to be used in 15 Assembly constituencies, would enable voters to avail timely information on when is the right or convenient time to cast their votes in their designated booths. By giving them all necessary information, the app will not only help voters reach their booths on time but will also save the poll panel the hassle of having to reach out to them in a bid to draw them to the polling stations. The first phase of the Jharkhand polls is due on November 30.

26-yr-old rapper a rage on YouTube

‘Mera Shehar Ranchi’, a rap song on the capital city, has unleashed a storm on social media, especially YouTube. The catchy lyrics and peppy beats of the number, written, composed and performed by 26-year-old Dhanbad youth Sourav Suman, have already found favour with thousands of Ranchi natives settled across the globe. Dedicated to the city, the song touches on everything that the city is known for or has to offer to visitors. In just three weeks since being released, the rap number has garnered around 3.67 lakh views and 32,000 likes on YouTube.

New chief justice takes oath

Justice Ravi Ranjan, the new chief justice of Jharkhand High Court, was administered the oath of office by Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. The post had been lying vacant for several months after his predecessor Justice Aniruddha Bose was elevated to the Supreme Court earlier this year. Chief Minister Raghubar Das, top judges and advocates of the high court, as well as senior government officials, were among the dignitaries attending the swearing-in event. The 13th chief justice of the Jharkhand high court, Ranjan was formerly a judge in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

