Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske is new Thane mayor

By PTI

THANE: Shiv Sena corporator Naresh Mhaske was on Thursday elected unopposed as the new mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Mhaske, who is also the Sena's Thane district chief, is currently the leader of the house in the TMC.

Pallavi Kadam, also of the Shiv Sena, was elected as the deputy mayor unopposed.

Mhaske and Kadam were the only candidates in the fray for the two posts and they were elected unopposed at a meeting of the Sena-ruled civic body.

Immediately after their elections, they were greeted by those present in the house.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray specially came down to Thane to greet the duo.

In the 131-member TMC, the present party-wise position is: the Shiv Sena (67), the BJP (23), the NCP (34), the Congress (3), AIMIM (2) and Independents (2).