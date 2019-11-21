Home Nation

Tenure of Chief Justices should be minimum of 3 years: KK Venugopal

The age of retirement for judges should be 68 in both Supreme Court and High Courts, he added.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

KK Venugopal

Attorney General KK Venugopal. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Attorney General K K Venugopal on Thursday said that the tenure of Chief Justices across the country should be minimum of three years.

"The tenure of Chief Justices should be of a minimum of three years. Besides that, the age of retirement for judges should be 68 in both Supreme Court and High Courts," Attorney General Venugopal told ANI.

Currently, Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 whereas high court judges demit offices at 62.

Venugopal echoed similar sentiments earlier today while speaking at a function kept in honour of new Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.

"It is a matter of concern that the Chief Justices have only a year to function. By the time they settle down, they retire," he said.

While former chief justice Ranjan Gogoi served for 13 months, incumbent Chief Justice S A Bobde will have tenure of 17 months.

He also raked up the issue of jam-packed courts across the country. "Courts and corridors are crowded. New chambers are crowded as advocates do not have enough chambers to rest and prepare themselves,' the Attorney General added.

On the issue of pendency of cases in the courts across the country, Venugopal said that it requires a "multi-pronged attack and decision making" between the government, judges and lawyers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KK Venugopal Ranjan Gogoi
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp