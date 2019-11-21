Wishes pour in as Meghalaya MP Agatha Sangma ties the nuptial knot

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha member Agatha K Sangma tied the nuptial knot on Thursday with her fiancé Patrick Rongma Marak, who is a doctor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among leaders who congratulated the couple.

“Congratulations to Agatha and Patrick. Best wishes to the newly-weds. Congratulations also to your family on this happy and special occasion. My friend, the late PA Sangma, would have been delighted,” Modi tweeted.

Agatha is the daughter of former Lok Sabha Speaker, the late PA Sangma, and sister of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the state’s Home Minister James Sangma.

On the happy occasion, Conrad posted a series of tweets along with photographs of the newly-wed couple.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! May God bless their union as they begin their journey together. Such a proud and happy moment for our family. pic.twitter.com/vK3x2git0A — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 21, 2019

“Here comes our bride! It is an extremely emotional moment to see our sister walking down the aisle today. Our Papa would be so proud,” another tweet by him reads.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among dignitaries who attended the wedding.

Agatha, 39, represents the Tura constituency in Parliament. Dr. Marak is serving at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Meghalaya capital Shillong.

Agatha was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Tura in 2008 when she won a by-election after her father had resigned from the seat to join state politics. She had successfully contested the 2009 polls as a candidate of National People’s Party, a party that her father built, brick by brick. She was the youngest minister in UPA II.

Born in New Delhi and brought up in Garo Hills, Agatha received her LLB degree from the Pune University and later, joined the bar in the Delhi High Court. She did her Masters in Environmental Management at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.