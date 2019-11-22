Home Nation

28 private member bills introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill for compulsory teaching of vedic education in academic institutions was brought by BJP's Satyapal Singh.

Published: 22nd November 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

The lower House of Parliament on Monday. (Photo| Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Measures to control the population and compulsory teaching of vedic education were among the issues raised by members through 28 private member bills introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Other bills introduced include those related to welfare measures for opium growers, the prohibition of indecent advertisements and timely payment of dues to tea garden workers.

BJP member Ajay Bhatt introduced a bill to provide for "population control by the adoption of small family norms".

He also introduced two other bills seeking amendments to the Constitution.

A bill for compulsory teaching of vedic education in academic institutions was brought by BJP's Satyapal Singh.

Another bill sought to "confer right to play sports on every child as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and for matters connected therewith".

Earlier, proceedings of the House were delayed by more than five minutes in absence of a quorum.

The House was to convene at 3:30 pm but there were not enough members present.

After the required number of people were there, the proceedings commenced at around 3:36 pm.

At least there should be 55 members in the House for the proceedings to begin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok sabha Private member bills
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp