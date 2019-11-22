Home Nation

AgustaWestland case: ED opposes Ratul Puri's bail plea, matter to be heard on November 25

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Ratul Puri told the court that there is no evidence that his client had received money through two channels.

Published: 22nd November 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Ratul Puri

The ED had arrested businessman Ratul Puri on September 4. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a response on the bail petition of businessman Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland money laundering case and opposed his release from the jail.

The court had recently sought a response from the ED on Puri's bail plea. Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar today heard the arguments in his plea and slated the matter for further hearing to November 25.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Ratul Puri told the court that there is no evidence that his client had received money through two channels.

Speaking on behalf of Puri, the counsel said: "I will be called an accused only if Agusta money comes into my account. The only allegation they have made is on Page 18 of the prosecution complaint. I am not the accused in the predicate offence. There is no direct evidence to show that I had received the money from two channels."

The ED had arrested Puri on September 4. He is currently in Tihar jail under judicial custody. Recently, the same court had taken cognisance of a sixth charge sheet filed by the ED in the case.

The ED, in its charge sheet, submitted that AgustaWestland gave 17 million Euros as kickbacks which reached the accused through two channels -- Interseller and the firms owned by Christian Michel, a middleman in the chopper deal.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland.

The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AgustaWestland money laundering case Ratul Puri bail plea ED Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp