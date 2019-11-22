Home Nation

Ayodhya case: Members can discuss review petition in November 26 meeting, says Sunni board chief

The Sunni Central Waqf Board will take a decision on whether to accept land for building a mosque in Ayodhya at its meeting on November 26.

Visitors look at stone slabs carved-out for the construction of Ram Temple at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Karyashala workshop in Karsewakpuram Ayodhya Monday Nov. 11 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Visitors look at stone slabs carved-out for the construction of Ram Temple at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Karyashala workshop in Karsewakpuram Ayodhya Monday Nov. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Amid reports of differences in the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board over the filing of a review petition in the Ayodhya case, Muslim body chairman Zufar Farooqi said members can discuss the issue in their November 26 meeting.

"I have been authorised to take a decision on behalf of the board but if any member has objection to it, he can raise it in the meeting scheduled for November 26 here," Farooqui said.

Earlier, Farooqui had said that they would abide by the apex court decision and would not file a review petition.

Responding to media reports about some members of the board favouring the review petition, Farooqi, who has opposed the suggestion, said he had been authorised through a resolution to take a decisions on behalf of the board.

"But most decisions are taken on the basis of the majority view and if there is any member who has any objection, it can be raised in the meeting," Farooqi said.

Meanwhile, the All-India Shia Personal Law Board has supported the AIMPLB stand of filing a review petition and declining the offer of five acres for the construction of a mosque.

Their spokesman Maulana Yasoob Abbas said the Shia board was with the All-India Muslim Law Board in every manner.

"If there is any doubt or complaint on the verdict, we have the legal right to file a review petition and we should not abstain from it," Abbas said.

