Congress, CPM give Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over JNU fee hike row

The students of the JNU have been protesting for the past three weeks against hostel fee hike, dress code among others.

Published: 22nd November 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and (Congress) and CPI (M) lawmaker KK Ragesh on Friday gave a Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over fee hike in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The students of the JNU have been protesting for the past three weeks against hostel fee hike, dress code among others.

The university had hiked the double room rent from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month, single room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month and increased one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

ALSO READ | JNU issues list of Rs 2.79 crore mess dues, Union terms it 'an attempt to threaten students'

The fee was, however, partially rolled back.

Now, the room rent for single-seater rooms will be kept to Rs 600 per month, while it will be Rs 300 for those students who are from the BPL category.

The JNU on Thursday justified its decision of revising hostel fee, stating that it has a shortage of more than Rs 45 crore due to huge electricity and water charges and salary of contractual staff.

