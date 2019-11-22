Home Nation

Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over disinvestment of PSUs

On Wednesday, the CCEA accorded 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment in five central public-sector enterprises including the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Published: 22nd November 2019 12:40 PM

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and party MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House of Parliament over "disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)".

Congress party has also given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over "reservation expressed by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and ECI (Election Commission of India) on Electoral Bonds Scheme".

The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) accorded 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment in five central public-sector enterprises including the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

Apart from BPCL, the Union Cabinet has also approved the sale of its stake in four other public sector enterprises -- Shipping Corporation of India and the Container Corporation of India, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.

The government will also cease the management control of the five PSUs.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Bharat Petroleum Congress BJP Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary Manish Tewari
