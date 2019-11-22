CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district 

Home Nation

The incident took place early morning near Tarrem village under Basaguda police station when a team of CRPF's 168th Battalion was out on an area domination operation.

Anti-Naxal Forces

Anti-Naxal Forces (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIJAPUR: A CRPF jawan was injured on Friday when a pressure bomb placed by naxals went off in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place early morning near Tarrem village under Basaguda police station when a team of CRPF's 168th Battalion was out on an area domination operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said.

While the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest near Tarrem, 450 km from the state capital Raipur, a paramilitary jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection triggering the blast that left him injured.

The injured constable Munna Kumar was shifted to a local hospital, Patel said, adding a combing operation was underway in the area.

