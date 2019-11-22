Families of former PMs may not get SPG security cover under new law

Home Nation

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the SPG Act (Amendment) Bill had been listed in the government's business for next week.

Published: 22nd November 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The family members of former prime ministers will not be guarded by the elite commandos, as per the amendments approved by the Union cabinet to the SPG Act, official sources said.

Lok Sabha will take up the proposed amendment to the bill next week, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Friday.

Elite SPG commandos protects the prime minister and his/her immediate family, former prime ministers and their immediate family for a certain period depending on the threat perception.

While listing out the government's business for next week in Lok Sabha, Meghwal said besides other bills, the SPG (Amendment) Bill will also be introduced.

This comes days after the government withdrew the SPG protection given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after almost three decades.

