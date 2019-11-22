Home Nation

FIR against seven in Bihar for 'murdering' pet rooster

Kamla Devi's neighbours who had a dispute with her snatched her pet rooster and killed it with a razor blade, say police. 

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

rooster

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By IANS

BHABHUA (BIHAR): She cared for her bird like one of her family, so when several men entered her home and attacked and killed her beloved rooster, she left no stones unturned to ensure justice.

An FIR was lodged for 'murder' of a rooster in Bihar's Bhabhua district, the police said. According to the post-mortem report, use of blade on the rooster's neck was confirmed.

"Kamla Devi, a resident of Tirozpur village under Durgawati police station had a dispute with her neighbour. They fought again over a matter two days ago. During the scuffle, the neighbour snatched Kamala Devi's pet rooster and killed it."

Raghunath Singh, deputy superintendent of police, told IANS, "On the basis of the statement by Kamala Devi, an FIR was lodged under sections 429, 341, 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against seven persons. A post-mortem of the rooster was also conducted at the veterinary hospital."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar rooster murder
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp