Had a very cordial meeting with Sheikh Hasina: Mamata Banerjee
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a day's visit to the city to inaugurate India's maiden day-night test match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.
Published: 22nd November 2019 08:14 PM | Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 08:18 PM | A+A A-
KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said that she had a very cordial meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Kolkata, today. pic.twitter.com/BkMOErWvz7— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019
"Had a very cordial meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister. It was just a courtesy meeting. We discussed a lot of matters regarding bilateral ties," she said after the hour-long meeting.
"Hope the relationship between both the countries will further flourish in the days to come," Banerjee said.