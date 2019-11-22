Home Nation

Kerala snakebite death: Principal, Vice-principal of school suspended

This comes after a Class V student, identified as Shahla Sherin, had died allegedly due to a snake bite in her classroom in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.

By ANI

WAYANAD: The Principal and Vice-principal of Sarvajana Government Higher Secondary School in Wayanad's Sulthan Bathery were suspended on Friday after the death of a Class 5 student due to snakebite inside the classroom.

Moreover, the Director of Public Education has directed the Additional Director (Academic) to conduct a departmental inquiry into the matter and submit a report on the lapses in ensuring the safety of students.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised strict action against those responsible for the lapses, in a post on Facebook.

Vijayan said that teachers are responsible to teach students how to act when a situation like this happens.

"But in this case, the fellow students say that even after they pleaded with the teachers to take the student to the hospital they completely ignored it. The incident is deeply saddening and I will interfere to ensure strict action is taken," he said.

The primary teacher was suspended by the Deputy Director- Education, for the lapse while the Education Minister of the state has also ordered a detailed probe in the incident.

The Health Minister has also suspended the doctor of the Sulthan Bathery Taluk hospital, where the girl was taken for treatment, for failing to detect the snake bite.

Parents of the deceased child have accused the school of negligence, alleging the girl was made to wait at the school after the snake bit her and was taken to the hospital only after they reached the school. 

