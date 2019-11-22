Home Nation

Out of 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste generated every day in India, 40 per cent uncollected

The government aims to rid the country of single-use plastic by 2022 as part of the Clean India (Swachh Bharat) part two campaign.

Published: 22nd November 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India generates more than 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day, 40 per cent of which remains uncollected and littered in the environment, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written response to a question in the Lower House, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the demand of plastic has increased significantly due to its increased use in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, which has indirectly resulted into the challenge of plastic waste management.

"With continued economic development, the demand for consumer goods is increasing. Among the various factors driving this growth, one of the most significant factors is increasing the use of plastics by the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

"Due to its durability, strength, inert behaviour and low cost, plastic emerged as one of the most reliable packaging material for the industries.

"As an outcome, the increase in demand for plastic has indirectly resulted in the challenge of plastic waste management," Javadekar said.

Replying to another question on developing green alternatives to plastic, the minister said due to its cheap cost, finding an alternative was a "challenging task".

"Due to various positive factors including the cheap cost associated with plastic packaging, finding an ecologically sustainable and green alternative to plastic is a challenging task.

"However, with an objective to ensure the sound management of plastic waste, the ministry has already started taking initiatives, for effective management of plastic waste in the country," he said.

Referring to a study conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 60 major cities of India, the minister said that it has been estimated that around 4,059 tonnes per day of plastic waste are generated from these cities.

"Extrapolating this plastic waste generation data from 60 major cities to the entire country, it is estimated that around 25,940 tonnes/day of plastic waste is generated in India. There are 4,773 registered plastic manufacturing/ Multi-Layer Plastic manufacturing/recycling units in the country.

"Approximately 15,384 tonnes/day, which is 60 per cent of the total plastic waste, is collected and recycled. This recycled plastic is used in the manufacturing of several products.

"The remaining 10,556 tonnes/day of the plastic waste, which is estimated to be approximately 40 per cent of plastic waste generation, remains uncollected and littered in the environment," Javadekar said.

The minister informed that an expert group has been constituted by Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) with respect to research and development for compostable or biodegradable technology on plastic.

The government aims to rid the country of single-use plastic by 2022 as part of the Clean India (Swachh Bharat) part two campaign.

The government has notified Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, as per which the generators of waste have been mandated to take steps to minimize generation of plastic waste, not to litter plastic waste, ensure segregated storage of waste at source and handover segregated waste to local bodies or agencies authorised by the local bodies.

The Rules prohibit the use of plastic bags with a thickness less than 50 microns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India plastic waste Lok Sabha central government
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp