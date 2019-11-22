Home Nation

Over 3,000 rape probe kits distributed for training to states: WCD ministry

The Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits or 'rape investigation kits' are designed to carry out immediate medico-legal investigation and aid in furnishing evidence in assault and rape cases.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 3,000 rape investigation kits have been distributed for training to states and union territories, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

In response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said "6,023 officers have been trained in collection, handling and transportation of forensic evidence by the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science."

"The Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) has distributed 3,120 sexual assault evidence collection kits to states/UTs as orientation kit as part of training," she said.

The Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits (SAECK) or 'rape investigation kits' are designed to carry out immediate medico-legal investigation and aid in furnishing evidence in sexual assault and rape cases.

The BPR&D is undertaking training of officers during the financial years of 2018-19 and 2019-20 on collection, storage and transportation of forensic evidence in cases of sexual assault, which includes training on standardised SAECK.

The BPR&D would also undertake training of trainers, and training of investigators and prosecutors from states and union territories.

She also said that in order to improve investigation of sexual assault, the Home Affairs Ministry has taken steps to strengthen DNA analysis units in central and state forensic science laboratories.

"This includes setting up of a state-of-the-art DNA analysis unit in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh.

The MHA has also sanctioned setting-up and upgrading of DNA analysis units in State Forensic Science Laboratories in 13 states/UT," she said.

In response to a question on whether the government has taken note of allegations regarding the politicisation of child development committees in Kerala, Irani said that in Kerala an inquiry was instituted against Pallakad CWC chairperson on the basis of a complaint.

"Based on the preliminary report of enquiry committee, chairperson, CWC, Pallakad has been restrained from exercising the duties and powers of chairperson/member of the CWC.

He subsequently resigned from his post," he said.

In response to another question, Irani said the WCD Ministry prepared a report on women in prisons which was circulated by the MHA to all states and UTs, requesting them to take note of the recommendations and ensure that they are fully utilised for providing better living conditions to the prisoners.

"In addition to the above, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory to states/UTs which provided guidelines on facilities to be provided to the women prisoners during pregnancy and childbirth," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women and Child Development Ministry Rapes Winter Session os Parliament
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp