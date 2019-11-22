Over 3,000 rape probe kits distributed for training to states: WCD ministry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 3,000 rape investigation kits have been distributed for training to states and union territories, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

In response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said "6,023 officers have been trained in collection, handling and transportation of forensic evidence by the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science."

"The Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) has distributed 3,120 sexual assault evidence collection kits to states/UTs as orientation kit as part of training," she said.

The Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits (SAECK) or 'rape investigation kits' are designed to carry out immediate medico-legal investigation and aid in furnishing evidence in sexual assault and rape cases.

The BPR&D is undertaking training of officers during the financial years of 2018-19 and 2019-20 on collection, storage and transportation of forensic evidence in cases of sexual assault, which includes training on standardised SAECK.

The BPR&D would also undertake training of trainers, and training of investigators and prosecutors from states and union territories.

She also said that in order to improve investigation of sexual assault, the Home Affairs Ministry has taken steps to strengthen DNA analysis units in central and state forensic science laboratories.

"This includes setting up of a state-of-the-art DNA analysis unit in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh.

The MHA has also sanctioned setting-up and upgrading of DNA analysis units in State Forensic Science Laboratories in 13 states/UT," she said.

In response to a question on whether the government has taken note of allegations regarding the politicisation of child development committees in Kerala, Irani said that in Kerala an inquiry was instituted against Pallakad CWC chairperson on the basis of a complaint.

"Based on the preliminary report of enquiry committee, chairperson, CWC, Pallakad has been restrained from exercising the duties and powers of chairperson/member of the CWC.

He subsequently resigned from his post," he said.

In response to another question, Irani said the WCD Ministry prepared a report on women in prisons which was circulated by the MHA to all states and UTs, requesting them to take note of the recommendations and ensure that they are fully utilised for providing better living conditions to the prisoners.

"In addition to the above, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory to states/UTs which provided guidelines on facilities to be provided to the women prisoners during pregnancy and childbirth," she said.