Sit-in protests, processions banned inside Lucknow University premises

On unauthorised entry of outsiders and expelled students in the University premises, action will be taken under the provisions of Criminal Law Amendment Act, university said.

Published: 22nd November 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Lucknow University

Lucknow University (File Photo)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow University administration has banned the organising of "dharnas" and processions inside the University premises.

In a notice dated November 19, the University citing a High Court orders said, "Sit in protests (Dharna-pradarshan) and procession (juloos) is completely banned in the Lucknow University premises. Illegal sit-in protests will be banned under section 144."

It warned that on unauthorised entry of outsiders and expelled students in the University premises, action will be taken under the provisions of Criminal Law Amendment Act.

"Under any political banner, entry will not be permitted to any student and any student group inside the University premises," it said. 

