Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Sale of Kangris goes up

As electricity connection is erratic in this ongoing cold wave, traditional Kangris (fire pots) are finding many takers. The charm of Kangris is intact despite the availability of latest electronic heating gadgets in the market. Affordable to all sections of the society, the Kangri is kept inside the Pheran (traditional cloak) by the people. Moreover, it is a source of livelihood for many people in the Kashmir Valley. Kangris from central Kashmir’s Charar-e-Sharif is costly because of design and material, closely followed by those from Bandipora in north Kashmir and Kulgam in south Kashmir.

New administrative council

The J&K government has constituted an administrative council with a mandate to take decision related to affairs, including cases like “dissolution of legislature of the State”, of the newly formed Union Territory. The council will comprise four people with Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu as its chairman. The L-G’s two Advisors will be members, with the chief secretary functioning as secretary to the council. The administrative secretaries of others departments may be invited to meetings as required. The council can give nod to proposals to summon or prorogue or dissolve the legislature of the UT. It will also give consent to the annual financial statements to be laid before the legislature and demands for supplementary, additional or excess grants.

‘Unvaccinated medicos putting patients at risk’

The Doctors Association Kashmir has warned that the patients in hospitals are being put at risk as many doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have not taken swine flu vaccine. DAK president Dr Nisar ul Hassan said medical staff put patients at risk by not getting themselves vaccinated. “Such staff has the potential to transmit flu to patients, who are vulnerable to flu-related complications and death.” Calling for mandatory flu vaccination of medical staff, he said there should be vaccination of medical personnel to provide safe environment in hospitals.

Unscheduled power cuts

The Power Development Department has restored to unscheduled power cuts in the Valley, much to the ire of the locals. In some areas, the three-hour powers cut are resorted to after every three hours, while the people complain of lengthy power cuts in other localities. Locals complain that power cuts begin once the seat of governance shifts to Jammu in winter. After the season’s first snowfall on November 7, Kashmir was without electricity for three days. In some areas, it was restored after a week. Many remote villages are still spending nights in darkness as power is yet to be restored fully.

