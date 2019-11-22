Home Nation

Srinagar diary

As electricity connection is erratic in this ongoing cold wave, traditional Kangris (fire pots) are finding many takers.

Published: 22nd November 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Sale of Kangris goes up

As electricity connection is erratic in this ongoing cold wave, traditional Kangris (fire pots) are finding many takers. The charm of Kangris is intact despite the availability of latest electronic heating gadgets in the market. Affordable to all sections of the society, the Kangri is kept inside the Pheran (traditional cloak) by the people. Moreover, it is a source of livelihood for many people in the Kashmir Valley. Kangris from central Kashmir’s Charar-e-Sharif is costly because of design and material, closely followed by those from Bandipora in north Kashmir and Kulgam in south Kashmir. 

New administrative council

The J&K government has constituted an administrative council with a mandate to take decision related to affairs, including cases like “dissolution of legislature of the State”, of the newly formed Union Territory. The council will comprise four people with Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu as its chairman. The L-G’s two Advisors will be members, with the chief secretary functioning as secretary to the council. The administrative secretaries of others departments may be invited to meetings as required. The council can give nod to proposals to summon or prorogue or dissolve the legislature of the UT.  It will also give consent to the annual financial statements to be laid before the legislature and demands for supplementary, additional or excess grants. 

‘Unvaccinated medicos putting patients at risk’

The Doctors Association Kashmir has warned that the patients in hospitals are being put at risk as many doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have not taken swine flu vaccine. DAK president Dr Nisar ul Hassan said medical staff put patients at risk by not getting themselves vaccinated.  “Such staff has the potential to transmit flu to patients, who are vulnerable to flu-related complications and death.” Calling for mandatory flu vaccination of medical staff, he said there should be vaccination of medical personnel to provide safe environment in hospitals. 

Unscheduled power cuts

The Power Development Department has restored to unscheduled power cuts in the Valley, much to the ire of the locals. In some areas, the three-hour powers cut are resorted to after every three hours, while the people complain of lengthy power cuts in other localities. Locals complain that power cuts begin once the seat of governance shifts to Jammu in winter. After the season’s first snowfall on November 7, Kashmir was without electricity for three days. In some areas, it was restored after a week. Many remote villages are still spending nights in darkness as power is yet to be restored fully. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp