Stiff penalty coming for polluting Ganga

DEHRADUN: Enterprises failing to comply sanitation criteria such as installation and building of sewage treatment plant in the vicinity of river Ganga will be fined at least Rs 10 lakh under the directions of National Green Tribunal in Uttarakhand, said senior state government officials.

The move by the government is said to be a step towards cleaning the holy river. The fine will commence from July 2020.

Utpal Kumar Singh, chief secretary, Uttarakhand said, “We are committed to clean the Ganga. Instructions have been issued to all state government departments to act accordingly.”

However, the state government has directed all the departments to complete installation of STPs till December 2020 so that no untreated waste is released anywhere in the hill state.