Terrorism is ‘udhyog dhandha’ in Pakistan: Rajnath Singh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Condemning Pakistan for playing a breeding ground for terrorists, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the neighbouring country had made terrorism its "udyog dhandha" (industry) which was bleeding it economy.

While addressing a gathering on Friday at an event organised to felicitate BJP workers for their contribution to the victory of party candidate in Cant assembly segment in recently held by-poll, the Lucknow MP claimed that Pakistan saw its existence only by acting against India.



“Prices of common commodities are rising there and economy is on the verge of collapse. The countries which used to patronise it are now not ready to bail it out financially," he said.



However, he scotched off any threat from the neighbours till PM Modi was there to respond the enemy in a language it could understand.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmiri as a step forward to end "crisis of credibility" in politics, the Defence Minister said it was great achievement of Modi 2.0.



"Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir ended the ‘crisis of credibility’ in politics. People used to think that whatever promised in politics is never fulfilled. But we did what we committed. It was part of our manifesto since the times of Jansangh and as we got absolute majority we moved to keep our promise" Singh said.

Claiming that since Aug 5, no civilian was killed in Jammu and Kashmir, the defence minister said the security forces had eliminated a number of terrorists and that the normalcy was returning to the union territory fast.

Firing a salvo at opposition over the issue of economic slowdown and lesser growth rate in the country, Rajnath said: "Despite recession being a global phenomenon currently, it's impact is less in India.



Our economy is growing at a fast pace. We will become USD 5 trillion economy by 2024." He added that by 2025, India would join the galaxy of top five economic powers of the world and in next 10-14 years, India would be among the top three.