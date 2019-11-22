Home Nation

Terrorism is ‘udhyog dhandha’ in Pakistan: Rajnath Singh

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmiri as a step forward to end "crisis of credibility" in politics, the Defence Minister said it was great achievement of Modi 2.0.
 

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Condemning Pakistan for playing a breeding ground for terrorists, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the neighbouring country had made terrorism its "udyog dhandha" (industry) which was bleeding it economy.

While addressing a gathering on Friday at an event organised to felicitate BJP workers for their contribution to the victory of party candidate in Cant assembly segment in recently held by-poll, the Lucknow MP claimed that Pakistan saw its existence only by acting against India.

“Prices of common commodities are rising there and economy is on the verge of collapse. The countries which used to patronise it are now not ready to bail it out financially," he said.

However, he scotched off any threat from the neighbours till PM Modi was there to respond the enemy in a language it could understand. 

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmiri as a step forward to end "crisis of credibility" in politics, the Defence Minister said it was great achievement of Modi 2.0.

"Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir ended the ‘crisis of credibility’ in politics. People used to think that whatever promised in politics is never fulfilled. But we did what we committed. It was part of our manifesto since the times of Jansangh and as we got absolute majority we moved to keep our promise" Singh said.

Claiming that since Aug 5, no civilian was killed in Jammu and Kashmir, the defence minister said the security forces had eliminated a number of terrorists and that the normalcy was returning to the union territory fast.

Firing a salvo at opposition over the issue of economic slowdown and lesser growth rate in the country, Rajnath said: "Despite recession being a global phenomenon currently, it's impact is less in India.

Our economy is growing at a fast pace. We will become USD 5 trillion economy by 2024." He added that by 2025, India would join the galaxy of top five economic powers of the world and in next 10-14 years, India would be among the top three.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh pakistan Terrorism
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp