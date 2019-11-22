Three Jharkhand cops killed in Naxal attack in Latehar

RANCHI: Three policemen, including a sub-inspector were killed after a police team was attacked by Maoists at NH-22 near Rukaiya More at Chandwa in Latehar district of Jharkhand late in the evening on Friday.
Police sources said that the Maoists fired indiscriminately on a PCR van, standing on the roadside
heading towards Latehar.
Those who got killed in the attack have been identified as Sub-inspector Sukra Oraon, constables Yamuna Prasad, Dinesh Ram and driver Yamuna Prasad. Another constable Shambu Prasad is critical and has been rushed to Ranchi for better treatment.
According to police, the Maoists started firing indiscriminately on the patrolling party. In retaliation, the policemen also opened fired on them which lasted for about half an hour.
