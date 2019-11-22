Home Nation

Trying to convince US that tapping into Indian talent will benefit both countries: Jaishankar

India is trying to convince the Unites States that encouraging talent is mutually beneficial for both countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament on Thursday.

Published: 22nd November 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar at Parliament House during the ongoing winter session in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is trying to convince the Unites States that encouraging talent is mutually beneficial for both countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament on Thursday.

“Issuing visas is the sovereign prerogative of other states. But at the same time there are very important economic and business and social interests...We are constantly in touch with the American system, the American government, members of the Congress to convince them that tapping into the Indian talent pool is for our mutual benefit,” the minister said.

External Affairs Minister S
Jaishankar in Parliament
House | Shekhar Yadav

Saying that the number of H1-B visas has been on the rise in the past few years and the rejection rates are dwindling, Jaishankar said that India has been successful in convincing the US ‘to a large extent’.

The minister was replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on whether seven Indian IT companies were disqualified for H1-B visas. “With regard to seven major Indian employers there is no disqualification on any of them. The number of visas for which they have applied to has come down in the last two years. Denial rates have also gone up,” he said, adding it is not only the Indian companies but also others which have seen denial rates increase.

As regards to the seven companies, they got 3,828 new visas and 15,230 renewals of H1-B visas last year. About the spouses of the Indians, Jaishankar said, H4 visa was introduced in 2015 for them to work in the US. “Indian’s today account for 93 per cent of the total number of visas issued in this category,” the minister told the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaishankar
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp