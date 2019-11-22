Vinay Sahasrabuddhe-led BJP panel to enquire into killing of Dalit man in Punjab

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has formed a committee of three Members of Parliament (MPs) led by its national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe to enquire into the killing of a Dalit man in Changaliwala village of Sangrur, Punjab. The panel will meet the community leaders, villagers and government officials on Saturday and submit a report to the party leadership after concluding the visit.

Jagmail Singh a Dalit of Changaliwala village of Sangrur had recently died in PGI here after he was allegedly tied to a pillar and beaten mercilessly on November 7 by four alleged accused Jat Sikhs.

The committee, that includes former Union Minister Satyapal Singh and Lok Sabha MP VD Ram, will meet the family of the deceased Singh, community leaders, villagers and also meet government officials on Saturday.

The panel will also look into the serious allegations of apathy on the part of the government officials and State Police in extending quick medical assistance to the victim and incorporating Section 302 in the FIR against the culprits of this heinous crime.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered a comprehensive probe which is being conducted by Additional DGP Gurpreet Deo. The state government had already announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family of Singh, a group-D job to his widow Manjit Kaur near her residence, thereby giving relaxation in the prescribed educational qualification. The family of the deceased will be provided with free ration up to six months. Further, the state would provide Rs. 1.25 lakh for the repair of the house of Singh.

The government has also decided to provide free education to the deceased’s children studying in class ninth, sixth and first, up to graduation level.