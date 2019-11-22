Home Nation

Will take lesser time than Beijing to improve air quality, says Prakash Javadekar

The government has formed a task force on Delhi's toxic smog and every day the monitoring was being done by the Prime Minister's Office.

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Children wear mask to protect themselves from pollution as a the air quality dips to ‘very poor’ category, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Children wear mask to protect themselves from pollution as a the air quality dips to ‘very poor’ category, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday exuded confidence that the country will take less time than the 15 years taken by Beijing to improve air quality in the national capital.

Responding to a discussion on "air pollution and climate change", the minister said a mass movement is needed to tackle the problem.

"It took Beijing 15 years (to fight air pollution). We will take lesser time," he said, referring to the air quality in Delhi.

There is a relation between pollution and climate change, the Environment Minister said, adding that 40 per cent of India's total power capacity will come from renewable sources before 2030.

Noting that India's green cover is increasing, the minister said five times more trees have been planted in the national capital in place of trees cut down for construction of the Delhi Metro.

Observing that pollution in Delhi was the topic of discussion in the entire country, he said the "solution of the problem will come only when we recognise the problem."

The air quality in Delhi was in the 'very poor' category on Friday, improving slightly from the 'severe' level a day ago. The overall air quality index (AQI) was 364 at 9.30 am.

On measures being taken to control pollution, he said round-the-clock monitoring was taking place. He also said that a ban has been put on the use of furnace oil and emission norms have been enhanced.

The government has formed a task force on Delhi's toxic smog and every day the monitoring was being done by the Prime Minister's Office.

The more trees planted, the more it will help in reducing pollution, he said.

"If each one of us pledge to plant seven trees an oxygen bank will automatically be created," he said.

Earlier participating in a debate on pollution, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said there has to be a concerted effort to deal with this problem.

Both state and central government should work together to deal with the issue of pollution which has become a matter of concern.

"We need a climate-smart economy. You should introduce climate literacy," he said.

Choudhary charged that the Environment and Forest Ministry under the NDA government appears to be pro-business rather than pro-conservation.

Climate change was never mentioned in the Budget in the last couple of year, he said, adding, this shows the importance being imparted by the government to this important issue.

Jagdambika Pal (BJP) said pollution is not only life-threatening but also affecting GDP growth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar air pollution
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp