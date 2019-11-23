Home Nation

After cousin Ajit Pawar's jump, Supriya Sule points to 'split in family and party'

The ruse came barely hours after her father Sharad Pawar distanced himself from Ajit Pawar after the latter formed a government with the BJP.

Published: 23rd November 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Supriya Sule

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule (File |PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Shortly after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar washed his hands off nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar's move to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and form the government in Maharashtra, Supriya Sule indicated that the family and party have "split".

She put up a social media status saying "Party and Family split", adding that she never felt so "cheated in my life", implying her cousin Ajit Pawar.

"Who do you trust in life... Never felt so cheated in my life... Defended him (Ajit Pawar) loved him... Look what I get in return," read Sule's status.

The ruse came barely hours after her father Sharad Pawar distanced himself to say that the move by Ajit Pawar to form a government with the BJP was "his personal decision and not of the NCP."

"We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," Sharad Pawar tweeted, indicating a vertical split in the NCP, though the complete details are yet to emerge.

Pawar Senior will meet top leaders from the Congress and Shiv Sena and then address a press conference on Saturday afternoon to give further details on how the political landscape changed in the morning.

Meanwhile, NCP state President Jayant Patil said Ajit Pawar had expressed even late on Friday night that "the discussions were dragging on for too long" though a final breakthrough was expected today (on Saturday) after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress unanimously approved Sena President Uddhav Thackeray as the next Chief Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCP Sharad Pawar Ajit Pawar Supriya Sule Maharashtra politics
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp