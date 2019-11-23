Home Nation

Ajit Pawar blackmailed into joining hands with BJP: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra chief minister, while Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo | ANI)

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.

He said Ajit Pawar might return to the NCP fold.

"NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been contacted. Ajit Pawar may also return (to NCP fold). We have information how Ajit Pawar has been blackmailed and will expose this soon," Raut told reporters.

Munde, who is said to have been in touch with Fadnavis since the last few days, had gone incommunicado. He is said be supporting Ajit Pawar.

Munde was elected from Parli where he defeated his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde.

"The new government was formed at 7 in the morning. In the cover of darkness only sins are committed," Raut said.

