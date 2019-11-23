Home Nation

Baat ek raat ki: How the Maharashtra coup unfolded

Though it's unlikely that the move was planned overnight, the decision to end the month-long political impasse in the state was sealed on Friday night. Here's how the events unfolded:

Published: 23rd November 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Newly sworn in Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis shakes hands with his Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai Saturday Nov. 23 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra woke up to a huge surprise on Saturday when it saw the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively. Though it's unlikely that the move was planned overnight, the decision to end the month-long political impasse and about 10-day-old President’s Rule in the state was sealed on Friday night. Here's how the events unfolded.
  
Governor BS Koshyari, who was to travel out of Mumbai for a meeting of Governors and Deputy Governors, decided to skip the meeting and cancelled his travel plans on Friday.

Around 11.45 pm Friday – BJP’s deal with Ajit Pawar finalised

11.55 pm - Fadnavis speaks to party and requests for swearing-in before anyone in Sena-NCP-Congress comes to know and stakes claim

2.10 am - Secretary to Governor told to arrange swearing-in at 6.30 am after submitting order revoking President's Rule

2.30 am - Secretary informs he will submit file within two hours and advises 7.30 am for swearing-in as arrangements have to be made early on Saturday

11.45 pm to 9 am - Ajit Pawar stays put with Fadnavis, not to go back till swearing-in

5.30 am - Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar arrive at Raj Bhavan

5.47 am - President’s Rule revoked

7.50 am - Swearing-in ceremony begins at a hall in Raj Bhavan

8.05 am - Governor BS Koshyari administers oath of office and secrecy to Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister

8.10 am - Governor BS Koshyari administers oath of office and secrecy to Ajit Pawar as Dy Chief Minister

8.40 am - PM Modi congratulates new CM and Dy CM

