Home Nation

'BJP will never, never have any alliance with the NCP', reads Fadnavis' old tweet

Fadnavis had also attacked NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar over an alleged irrigation scam during the latter’s tenure as irrigation minister prior to 2014.

Published: 23rd November 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Newly sworn in Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis shakes hands with his Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai Saturday Nov. 23 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Newly sworn in Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis shakes hands with his Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai Saturday Nov. 23 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

New Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second time on Saturday with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was one of its fiercest critics some years ago.

In September 2016, Fadnavis had tweeted, “BJP will never, never have any alliance with the NCP. Rumours are motivated. We exposed their corruption in assembly. Others were silent. (sic)”

In fact, Fadnavis is said to have shot into the limelight on the basis of attacking NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar over an alleged irrigation scam during the latter’s tenure as irrigation minister prior to 2014.

The alleged scam involved financial irregularities of Rs 35,000 crore where an engineer claimed that more than half the amount was taken by corrupt leaders including Ajit Pawar.

Following an overnight coup, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second term early on Saturday morning along with Ajit Pawar who was made his deputy. The swearing-in ceremony took place after the saffron party got support from a faction of NCP breaking away under Ajit Pawar.

BJP, with 105 seats forged alliance with the NCP which bagged 54 seats to garner the majority figure.

The development has brought a major twist in the Maharashtra saga as a day earlier it was senior Pawar who announced that the new Maharashtra government would be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The development comes hours after NCP Chief said that the Congress and NCP have consented Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra Chief Minister. The alliance of the three parties was expected to stake claim for government formation on Monday. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra govt Devendra Fadnavis Ajit Pawar BJP NCP ties
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp