'BJP will never, never have any alliance with the NCP', reads Fadnavis' old tweet

New Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second time on Saturday with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was one of its fiercest critics some years ago.

In September 2016, Fadnavis had tweeted, “BJP will never, never have any alliance with the NCP. Rumours are motivated. We exposed their corruption in assembly. Others were silent. (sic)”

BJP will never, never, never have any alliance with NCP. Rumours are motivated. We exposed their corruption in assembly. Others were silent. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 26, 2014

In fact, Fadnavis is said to have shot into the limelight on the basis of attacking NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar over an alleged irrigation scam during the latter’s tenure as irrigation minister prior to 2014.

The alleged scam involved financial irregularities of Rs 35,000 crore where an engineer claimed that more than half the amount was taken by corrupt leaders including Ajit Pawar.

Following an overnight coup, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second term early on Saturday morning along with Ajit Pawar who was made his deputy. The swearing-in ceremony took place after the saffron party got support from a faction of NCP breaking away under Ajit Pawar.

BJP, with 105 seats forged alliance with the NCP which bagged 54 seats to garner the majority figure.

The development has brought a major twist in the Maharashtra saga as a day earlier it was senior Pawar who announced that the new Maharashtra government would be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The development comes hours after NCP Chief said that the Congress and NCP have consented Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra Chief Minister. The alliance of the three parties was expected to stake claim for government formation on Monday.

