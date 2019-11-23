Home Nation

Civil society delegation not allowed to visit Pulwama citing possible terror attack: Wajahat Habibullah

Wajahat Habibullah said the group met several people to know about the difficulties being faced by the Kashmiris.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The five-member civil society delegation led by former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha was Saturday not allowed by the police to visit Pulwama district citing possibility of a terror attack.

"We had plans to go to Pulwama, but we were advised by the SSP Security that the situation there was not conducive and there was possibility of a terrorist attack. So, the group decided not to go there. We were also told not to go anywhere outside Srinagar," Wajahat Habibullah, former chief information commissioner, who is part of the Concerned Citizens Group, told reporters here.

He said the group met several people to know about the difficulties being faced by the Kashmiris.

"We met several people and delegations who told us about the issues they were facing. Our aim of coming here is to identify those issues for the rest of the Indians to know and understand. We can make the people in the country understand about the difficulties being faced by the people in the Kashmir valley," he said.

