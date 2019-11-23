Home Nation

Jharkhand polls: Congress releases final list of three candidates

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of Yogendra Baitha from Simaria (SC) seat, Basudev Verma from Bagodar, and Sweta Singh from Bokaro.

Published: 23rd November 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress released on Friday its final list of three candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of Yogendra Baitha from Simaria (SC) seat, Basudev Verma from Bagodar, and Sweta Singh from Bokaro replacing Sanjay Singh, a party statement said.

With this, the Congress has named candidates on the 31 seats it is contesting in the polls to the 81-member Assembly.

The Jarkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had recently announced a pre-poll tie-up for the state, with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren as the alliance's CM candidate.

The Congress will contest 31 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly.

The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest elections on 43 seats.

Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20.

Results will be declared on December 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Sonia Gandhi Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Polls
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp