Modi giving money? One of the two SBI customers with same name and account thought so

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As far as banking howlers go, the one in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh could take the cake.

Two men with the same name were allotted the same account number by the same State Bank of India branch.

It went undetected till one of the two found his hard-earned money missing from his account.

The story became more bizarre as the second man, surprised to find unearned money being deposited in his account, withdrew a sizeable chunk assuming it was part of Prime Minister Modi’s poll-time promise in 2014 to recover black money and deposit them in accounts of the masses.



It all began in 2018. Hukum Singh Baghel opened an SBI account in the Alampur town branch. By mistake, the branch manager assigned Baghel the same account number that was already being operated by his namesake, Hukum Singh Kushwah, whose account was functional since 2016.

Kushwah, who earns a living by running a snacks stall in Haryana, made monthly deposits in the account. Since Baghel, too, had the same account number, he was surprised at the monthly inflow and started withdrawing them. By the time the snafu was detected, Baghel had withdrawn Rs 89,000 of the Rs 1.40 lakh deposited.

“I’m now being asked to repay the sum withdrawn by me. It’s the bank’s fault and not mine. I thought Modiji is keeping his promise by depositing money in my account,” says Baghel, who works as a labourer.