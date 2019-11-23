Need synergy between DRDO and defence industry: Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IMS Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and domestic defence industry should explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on November 22, during the DRDO-Industry Synergy summit that was held at RCI Hyderabad. He said that DRDO is taking crucial steps for attaining self-sufficiency in the area of defence systems development.