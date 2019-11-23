Home Nation

President should intervene in Maharashtra matter: Ashok Gehlot

In a dramatic turn of events, while Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Saturday morning, while Ajit Pawar of the NCP became his deputy.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: President Ram Nath Kovind should intervene in the matter of Maharashtra, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday, questioning what was the need to do all this in a hidden manner.

"The President's Rule was scrapped at 5.47 am. The oath of office and secrecy was administered at 8 o'clock. What was the need to do that at such odd hours? Why they have done that in such a hidden manner? The President should intervene in the matter and question why the President's Rule was revoked," Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said that both Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar are 'guilt conscious.' "How are they going to serve the people now," he asked.

Demanding Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation, the Congress leader said: "The Governor, who is the head of the state, should resign on moral grounds. The way the BJP has overnight formed the government will be remembered in the history of Indian politics."

In a dramatic turn of events, while Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Saturday morning, while Ajit Pawar of the NCP became his deputy.

Today's developments came at a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus over Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to be the chief minister of the alliance government. 

