Home Nation

Pressure mounting on Assam government to adopt anti-Citizenship Bill stance

Unlike the ruling BJP in Arunachal which is “unequivocally opposed” to the bill, the Sarbananda Sonowal government is toeing the Centre’s line.

Published: 23rd November 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: With the Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh governments taking a firm stand against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, pressure is mounting on Assam’s BJP-led three-party coalition government to follow suit.

Protesters, mostly various civil society organisations, have been vitriolic in their attack on the state government for its alleged failure to rise to the occasion given the increasing perception that the Centre will table the bill in the Rajya Sabha in the first week of December.

The winter session of the Assam Assembly is beginning on November 28 and the opposition Congress, which has been faced with depleting popularity for some time now, will surely try to score some brownie points by going hard at the government on the issue.

Unlike the ruling BJP in Arunachal which is “unequivocally opposed” to the bill, the Sarbananda Sonowal government is toeing the Centre’s line. Several BJP leaders, including Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have defended the bill saying it will protect the Assamese and other indigenous communities.

The protesters, however, are not amused. They have expressed the apprehension that if the bill is passed, it will be a threat to the land, languages and cultures of the Assamese and other indigenous communities.

“This is a dangerous bill. If it is passed in Parliament, Assam will become another Tripura,” activist Akhil Gogoi said.

Early this year, the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, of which the BJP is a constituent, had passed a resolution opposing the bill. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been at the forefront of the protests against the bill across the Northeast.

Two days ago, BJP-ruled Arunachal adopted a position stating it is ‘unequivocally opposed’ to the bill.

The various protesting organisations in Assam are asking the Sonowal government to follow in the footsteps of the two neighbouring states.

The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to immigrants belonging to six “persecuted” non-Muslim communities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had migrated till December 31, 2014.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarbananda Sonowal Citizenship Bill Assam government
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp