Pro-BJP NCP MLAs flown to Delhi in chartered flight

Earlier, the plan of action was to take them to Gujarat but sources say they may now be moved to the state later.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who struck up an alliance on Saturday morning with the BJP and was sworn-in as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, is said to have support of 10-11 party MLAs, out of whom 9 were flown to Delhi on a chartered flight.

The lawmakers who headed to the national capital were Daulat Daroda, Narhari Zirwar, Sunil Bhusara, Dilip Bankar, Anil Patil, Nitin Pawar, Sunil Shelke, Babasaheb Patil and Sanjay Banson. However it is unclear where they will be lodged.

Earlier, the plan of action was to take them to Gujarat but sources say they may now be moved to the state later.

This shifting of 'rebel' NCP MLAs shifting to Delhi takes place against the backdrop of Congress decided to move its MLAs to Bhopal. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs too are likely to be moved to Jaipur from Mumbai.

In the 288-member assembly, 145 is the magic figure. While the BJP has 105 MLAs on its own, it garnered almost 20 independent and smaller party MLAs, immediately after the result threw a hung assembly and Sena remained insistent on a 50-50 power sharing formula. While BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party will prove its majority on the floor of the house, many in Congress are still suspecting that claim.

In a massive turn of events, on Saturday morning, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister along with Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

TAGS
Ajit Pawar Maharashtra CM Maharashtra elections
